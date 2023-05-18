Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Declines By 6.4%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Longeveron Stock Performance

Shares of Longeveron stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.56. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 80.42% and a negative net margin of 1,765.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longeveron will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Longeveron

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longeveron by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Longeveron during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Longeveron in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Longeveron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.