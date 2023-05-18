Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $17,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,197,000 after buying an additional 223,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $7,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 5.0 %

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,516,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,264,435. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

