Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 397,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 318,842 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 77,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAFD opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28.

Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (EAFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to all-cap stocks from developed markets outside of North America while applying a downside options overlay strategy.

