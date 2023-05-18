Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDTK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

