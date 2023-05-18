Skylands Capital LLC Has $13.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.
GOOGL stock opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
