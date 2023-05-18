Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Sells $548,120.59 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $367,155.60.

On Thursday, March 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

