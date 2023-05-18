Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,268.32

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,268.32 ($15.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,325.20 ($16.60). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,315 ($16.47), with a volume of 156,145 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.79) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,243.46. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,435.19, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Softcat Cuts Dividend

Softcat Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Softcat’s payout ratio is 4,629.63%.

(Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.