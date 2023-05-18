Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,655 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 192,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 113,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 54,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 42,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

