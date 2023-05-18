Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Gap Down to $18.63

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $17.53. Sovos Brands shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 1,141,832 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOVO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sovos Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 10,669 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $160,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,692,867 shares in the company, valued at $55,393,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $401,905.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,830,986 shares in the company, valued at $58,154,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 10,669 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $160,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,692,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,393,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,388 shares of company stock worth $6,766,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,538,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,022,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

