Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.82

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and traded as low as $26.49. Spin Master shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 231 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upgraded Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.