Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.82

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and traded as low as $26.49. Spin Master shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 231 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upgraded Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Spin Master Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.
Spin Master Cuts Dividend
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spin Master (SNMSF)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.