State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,660 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 156,342 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Insider Activity

Agree Realty Price Performance

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 22,995 shares of company stock worth $1,542,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.13%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

