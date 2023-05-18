State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at $130,642,110.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at $130,642,110.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at $155,566,263.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 602,140 shares of company stock worth $11,255,918. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of AAT opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

