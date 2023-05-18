State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,860 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 118,994 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 408,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.6 %

PRGS stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,037 shares of company stock worth $3,914,127 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

