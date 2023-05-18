State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,040 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arconic were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.91. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.