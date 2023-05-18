StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

NYSE DG opened at $216.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 82,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

