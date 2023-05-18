StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EXR opened at $149.20 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

