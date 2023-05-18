StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

FCX stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

