StockNews.com Begins Coverage on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $211.32 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.39.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.