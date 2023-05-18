StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 6.69%.

In related news, SVP Wolfgang Laures bought 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,632.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Glatfelter news, CAO David C. Elder purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $30,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Wolfgang Laures purchased 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $1,030,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,632.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 819,222 shares of company stock worth $2,727,738 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

