StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,404. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

