StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GHL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

NYSE GHL opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

