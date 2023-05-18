StockNews.com Begins Coverage on H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUL. Citigroup upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.42 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.