StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

HCI opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $490.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.83.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. Equities analysts expect that HCI Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Watts bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,486.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after buying an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 398,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

