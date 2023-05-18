StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

HEICO Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HEI opened at $177.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $180.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

