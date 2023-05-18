StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.47. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 112.54% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.37 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.