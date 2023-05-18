StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.47. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 112.54% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

