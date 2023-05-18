StockNews.com Begins Coverage on W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GWW. UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.
W.W. Grainger Stock Performance
GWW stock opened at $671.27 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger
In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.
See Also
