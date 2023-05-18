StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,983.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,420 shares of company stock valued at $441,655. Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

