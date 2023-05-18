StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $225.25 on Thursday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $374,240,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

