StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $456.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,917,000 after acquiring an additional 303,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,969,000 after acquiring an additional 101,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,316,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 943,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

