StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Express Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Express has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.68 million. Express had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Express will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
