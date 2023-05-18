StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Express Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Express has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.68 million. Express had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Express will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Express by 88.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Express by 13,293.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

