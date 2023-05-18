StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

FHI stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,128. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,097 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

