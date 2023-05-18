StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $232.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.09. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $251.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

