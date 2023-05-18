StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after buying an additional 11,209,015 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after buying an additional 718,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

