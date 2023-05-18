StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GATX (NYSE:GATX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GATX opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $118.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

GATX Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GATX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in GATX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GATX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.