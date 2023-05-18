StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GATX (NYSE:GATX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.
GATX Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of GATX opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $118.11.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
