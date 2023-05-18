StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $165.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.43 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $4,329,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 51.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

