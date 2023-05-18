StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Investec cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

GFI opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 41.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 263,006 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $586,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

