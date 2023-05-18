StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Investec cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
GFI opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
