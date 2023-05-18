StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Miller bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 298,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 181,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $2,318,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

