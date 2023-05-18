StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

HMY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.