StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
HMY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.