StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.4 %

HLX opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

