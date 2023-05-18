StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

NYSE:HIW opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after buying an additional 1,475,867 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 815.5% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,512,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,933,000 after buying an additional 882,638 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 826,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

