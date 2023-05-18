StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $19.34 on Thursday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,109 over the last 90 days. 22.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,316,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

