StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
IMAX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $19.34 on Thursday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,109 over the last 90 days. 22.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,316,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.
