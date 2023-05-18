StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE ICD opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.