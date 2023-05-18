StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance
NYSE ICD opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
