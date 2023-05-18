StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile



Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

