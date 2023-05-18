StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JLL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $141.61 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average is $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $519,339,000. Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $7,454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

