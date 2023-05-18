StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

LivaNova stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in LivaNova by 556.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,678 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,034,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 196,496 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

