StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $92.00.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

