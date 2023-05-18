StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TREX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Trex Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TREX stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in Trex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

