Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $15.15. Stratasys shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 436,647 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 128.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,830 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 15.2% during the first quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.