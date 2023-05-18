Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,200 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,750,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 145,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading

