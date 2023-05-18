Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AAON were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,731 shares of company stock valued at $719,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

